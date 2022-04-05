Yay Cork

The bookies lower the odds of Cillian Murphy becoming the next James Bond

And it looks like we’re not the only people who would love to see our own Cillian Murphy land in one of the biggest movie roles in the world; Bookies have seen a renewed interest in Murphy playing the next James Bond role.

Following the dramatic finale of Peaky Blinders last night after a spectacular ten-year run, bookie Ladbrokes says fans are betting on the 45-year-old Ballintemple star to play Daniel Craig.

Despite previously denying the rumours, speculation is rife that Murphy may be set on a glamourous, globetrotting spy-agent axis from notorious gangster Tommy Shelby.

With this, with a run for the money, Ladbrokes was forced to lower his odds to get the role from 25/1 to 10/1.

Former Bridgerton heartthrob reggae-jean Page remains…


