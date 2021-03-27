LATEST

The Boys Season 2 (Prime Video) Series Cast Crew, Actors Roles, Wiki, And More

The Boys Season 2 Prime Video Series Cast and Crew

The Boys 2 (Prime Video) Solid Crew, Actors Roles

Cast and crew of Prime Video season 2 of The Boys:

  1. Karl City – Function: Billy Butcher
  2. Jack Quaid – Function: Hughie Campbell
  3. Antony Starr – Function: Homelander
  4. Jessie T. Usher – Function: A-Practice
  5. Dominique McElligott – Function: Queen Maeve
  6. Laz Alonso – Function: Mom’s Milk
  7. Chace Crawford – Function: The Deep
  8. Tomer Capon – Function: Frenchie
  9. Karen Fukuhara – Function: Chemical
  10. Nathan Mitchell – Function: Black Noir
  11. Elisabeth Shue – Function: Madelyn Stillwell
  12. Colby Minifie – Function: Ashley Barrett
  13. Aya money – Function: Stormfront
  14. Laila Robins – Function: Grace Mallory
  15. Giancarlo Esposito – Function: Stan Edgar

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

RELEASE DATE: 4 September 2020

NUMBER OF EPISODES: 11

LANGUAGE: English

DIRECTED BY: Eric Kripke, Stefan Schwartz, Philip Sgriccia, Daniel Attias, Jennifer Phang, Matt Shakman, Frederick E.O. Toye, Dan Trachtenberg, Steve Boyum, Liz Friedlander, Batan Silva

The Boys Season 2 Episode record

Listed below are the season 2 of The Boys episodes titles particulars:

  1. The Large Experience
  2. Correct Preparation and Planning
  3. Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Me
  4. Nothing Like It within the World
  5. We Gotta Go Now
  6. The Bloody Doorways Off
  7. Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker
  8. What I Know

The Boys Season 2 Trailer



