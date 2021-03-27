The Boys Season 2 (Prime Video) Series Cast Crew, Actors Roles, Wiki, And More

Be careful The Boys Season 2 Prime Video Sequence Solid and Crew, Actors and actress names, roles, wiki, and extra beneath.
The Boys 2 (Prime Video) Solid Crew, Actors Roles
Listed below are the actors and actress names, roles, wiki of Prime Video season two of The Boys:
- Karl City – Function: Billy Butcher
- Jack Quaid – Function: Hughie Campbell
- Antony Starr – Function: Homelander
- Jessie T. Usher – Function: A-Practice
- Dominique McElligott – Function: Queen Maeve
- Laz Alonso – Function: Mom’s Milk
- Chace Crawford – Function: The Deep
- Tomer Capon – Function: Frenchie
- Karen Fukuhara – Function: Chemical
- Nathan Mitchell – Function: Black Noir
- Elisabeth Shue – Function: Madelyn Stillwell
- Colby Minifie – Function: Ashley Barrett
- Aya money – Function: Stormfront
- Laila Robins – Function: Grace Mallory
- Giancarlo Esposito – Function: Stan Edgar
WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video
RELEASE DATE: 4 September 2020
NUMBER OF EPISODES: 11
LANGUAGE: English
DIRECTED BY: Eric Kripke, Stefan Schwartz, Philip Sgriccia, Daniel Attias, Jennifer Phang, Matt Shakman, Frederick E.O. Toye, Dan Trachtenberg, Steve Boyum, Liz Friedlander, Batan Silva
The Boys Season 2 Episode record
Listed below are the season 2 of The Boys episodes titles particulars:
- The Large Experience
- Correct Preparation and Planning
- Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Me
- Nothing Like It within the World
- We Gotta Go Now
- The Bloody Doorways Off
- Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker
- What I Know
The Boys 2 Trailer Video
Be careful the trailer video of The Boys season 2:
Be careful extra Prime Video movies, exhibits information updates first on Moviespie.com
For extra newest motion pictures information, Media & Leisure Information, Superstar Newest information, pictures, movies like or observe us on social media platforms. Be at liberty to affix us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google Information.