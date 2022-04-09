The brave Ramco Ivanpoel fought in the Basque Country, with Daniel Martinez being the eventual winner. Basque Country Tour 2022

This was not to happen for Ramco Evenpol (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl).

Very soon on the stage, Belgium fell into isolation when teammates Alaphilippe and VanSevenant Inos could not cope with the deadly pace of the Grenadiers. This was followed by an impressive ride from Evanpoel who did not give up.

After a series of attacks by the competition for the final victory, Ivanpoel initially had to let go of a group including Vlasov and Martinez Drive.

But in the descent Evanpoel – who had opted for his own pace – went back into the group with the favorite and immediately put pressure on the group.

On the very difficult final climb, the brave Ivanpoel, who had also gathered in the intermediate sprint, eventually had to accept his superiority in a swarm with Martinez, Vlasov, Izagire and Vingegaard.

Evenpoel crossed the line 24 seconds behind him and thus was thankless in fourth place in the final standings.