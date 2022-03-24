The Brew: Can You Define ‘Woman’ Without a Degree in Biology? Can You Imagine the Worst Job in Politics?

Happy Thursday!

Now that Kamala Harris has educated us about “the importance of passing the time,” let’s waste no time, and brag right!

Ketanji Brown Jackson Can’t Define What a ‘Woman’ Is

… but, like porn, he knows a woman when she sees one. On Wednesday, Jackson recognized that she is a woman, Sen. Blackburn is a woman and that her mother is a woman. But a definition? During her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked the SCOTUS nominee point blank for a definition of “female.”

“Can I provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?” Jackson replied. “No, I can’t.”

“you could not?” asked Blackburn.

“Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”