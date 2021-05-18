The Bridge Club highlights the latest vet tech career opportunities – DVM 360

The Bridge Club—the first video-based professional community to connect veterinary professionals—has teamed up with WellHaven Pet Health, Hills Pet Nutrition, and IDEXX to showcase the many career opportunities available to veterinary technicians in practice, industry, and education.

According to the release, the free event will be a candid conversation featuring multiple technician key opinion leaders, who will share their unique career journeys. This event will be held on June 9, 2021, at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET via the Bridge Club’s newest platform, Airmeet which grants users access to one-on-one video conversations with colleagues at their discretion.

Additionally, all participants will be provided the exciting opportunity to network with one another and offer tips and tricks to help further propel their careers. The open dialogue will also encourage attendees to investigate what their next doable steps could (or should) look like.

The Bridge Club has a long history of cultivating a community space where conversations inspire solutions that help advance the profession. To date, it has hosted over 200 conversations about veterinary medicine.

To register for this event, go here. To learn more about the Bridge Club and its mission, go here.