The British Royal Family celebrated Mothering Sunday

The British royal family will celebrate Mothering Sunday on Sunday, as it is called Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. Several British royals shared a photo of their mother on Twitter in honor of the holiday.

Both Prince Charles and his wife Camilla shared a photo on Twitter. “On Mother’s Day, we celebrate and remember the lives of all our mothers who could not be with their mothers today.” Queen Elizabeth also shared a photo of her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, also known as The Queen Mother. “I wish everyone a very special Mother’s Day.”

In the United Kingdom, Mother’s Day is associated with Easter, making it celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent. In large parts of the world, including the Netherlands, Belgium and the United States, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday of May.