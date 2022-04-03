The Broncos are investigating alleged Payne Haas-Albert Kelly brawl video

Broncos forward Tom Flagler and Jordan Ricky were involved in a Mad Monday bust-up, leaving Ricky bleeding and requiring stitches.

It was reported that a fickle wrestling session between the pair took a wrong turn when Flagler took exception to Ricky’s Joker.

Broncos forward Payne Haas. Credit:getty

Haas has had a checkered past involving off-field incidents in the past. Last year, he was suspended for three games and fined $50,000 for targeting police.

NSW and Australian props were ordered to undergo an education program and full community service as part of penalties issued by the NRL.