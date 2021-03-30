“The Brooklyn Nets should sign Michael Jordan”: Kevin Durant posts savage response to rapper claiming the ‘GOAT’ should team up with James Harden and co. | The SportsRush

Kevin Durant posts a ruthless response to rapper Page Kennedy who jokingly said the Brooklyn Nets should try and sign Michael Jordan.

The Brooklyn Nets have gone balls to the wall this 2020-21 NBA season as they have forsaken a large chunk of their future assets in pursuit of starpower to claim the 2021 championship.

In a span of less than two months, the Nets have brought together James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Blake Griffin, to team up with their existing dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The Nets assembling such a crew of talent has irked a majority of the NBA community, analysts and fans alike. Despite Aldridge and Griffin being out of their supposed primes, both can still contribute to a championship caliber team.

Not to mention the fact that guys like Nic Claxton, Jeff Green, and Joe Harris are solid rotation pieces, with the latter being perhaps the best catch and shoot threat in the league, with Klay Thompson sidelined.

Kevin Durant responds to Page Kennedy claiming the Nets should try to sign Michael Jordan

Seems as though it isn’t just analysts giving their two cents on the Nets signing MVPs and former All-Stars. Social media star turned rapper Page Kennedy, who got his start on Vine, took to Twitter to call out Kevin Durant on the absurdity of the matter. Kennedy has seen a rapid decline in viewership since his Vine days, something which KD did not forget to mention in his response.

Come on @KDTrey5 y’all got one more spot left. Maybe you can hit Jordan up to come play with y’all too. — Page Kennedy (@PageKennedy) March 28, 2021

You’re washed page — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 28, 2021

The 2x champ clearly has extra time on his hands as he continues to recover from his hamstring strain. He has been known to have what’s called ‘Twitter fingers’, as he is notorious for being extremely active on the app.

This ruthless response to Kennedy, calling him ‘washed’, is just the tip of the iceberg for what he has said on Twitter. Kevin Durant has been sidelined from action since February 14th, with no clear timetable on his return.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said that he is set to miss 4 more games but has been cleared for 4 on 4 practice games. Expect the Nets to be at full strength sometime early to mid-April.