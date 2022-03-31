Brandon Busey has been up and running in his professional hockey career as a member of the Boston Bruins.

Bee announced in a statement on Wednesday that they have signed free agent goaltender to a one-year entry-level contract. Busey’s deal hits an NHL cap of $825,000 for the 2022–23 season.

Bussy will report to the Providence Bruins for the remainder of the 2021–22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.

Bruins provided some bassy stats From his amateur career:

Busey, 23, spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound goaltender appeared in 77 career NCAA games with the Broncos, posting a 46-25-5 record with 2.61 goals over average and .910 percent saves.

The Sound Beach, NY native played a season…