The BTS is expected to serve in the South Korean military.

Reportedly taking a year-and-a-half break from music to serve in the South Korean military, South Korea's ambassador to Great Britain said that the members of K-pop bands have the same obligation as everyone else, an obligation to defend their country. "It is highly expected that young Korean men serve the country and that BTS members are role models for many younger generations of Koreans," he said. "Most of us expect that our members of BTS will fulfill their obligation as citizens of Korea. Eventually, I think it will happen."

He did not specify a time frame for when the group would be called on duty. South Korea requires men aged 18 to 28 to serve for at least 18 months. In December 2020, the National Assembly of South Korea passed the “BTS Law”, which allowed members to…