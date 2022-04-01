The Bubble review: Judd Apatow and Netflix do embarrassing celeb satire

Judd Apatow’s Netflix action-comedy bubble It’s the movie no one wanted about the COVID-19 pandemic: It’s instantly dated, hopelessly oblivious and painfully unfounded. In an apparent attempt to lampoon a pandemic-era film set, Apatow and co-writer Pam Brady grab their flashlights and go on an epic adventure to the colonnade of impoverished movie stars, who live in their own private 9/11 days. Treat yourself to 14 days in a luxury hotel suite. 1 1

bubble was allegedly inspired from the production of Jurassic World: Dominion, which was filmed in the UK last year under strict COVID protocols. But aside from the occasional crackdown from the supporting cast — as undermined as their characters here —bubble One fails to really grasp the absurdity of building a studio in a detailed manner…