The Buffalo Bills reportedly agree to a four-year extension with Stephen Diggs

The Buffalo Bills have once again agreed a long-term deal with one of the key players in the franchise. accordingly For ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills have signed Stephen Diggs for a four-year extension worth $104 million with a $70 million guarantee.

The extension now holds Diggs With Buffalo for the next six seasons as he had two years left on his current deal.

The contract for Stephen Diggs became a story this off-season after the wide receiver was involved in two blockbuster trades. The first was when the Green Bay Packers traded Davante…