The painful images of the massacre of civilians in Bucha (or Bucha) show that a new stage has come in the conflict in Ukraine. Some, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, did not hesitate to speak of the genocide. War crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide? Frederick Maigret, a professor in McGill University’s Faculty of Law and co-director of the Center for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism, helps us see things more clearly.