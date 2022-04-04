The Buka massacre in the photo: what happened in Ukraine and why there is talk of Russian genocide

dead bodies with their hands tied behind their backs with and bullet wound to the head They are one of many evidence of massacres that Ukrainians found in the city of Buka after Russian forces withdrew on 30 March.



Reuters

This is how the newspaper quoted today ukrainska pravda For Buka’s funeral services, which count so far around 340 bodies In the city near Kyiv. “We don’t have time. There are at least 20 more addresses for today.” Many people are buried in the gardens of the houses, Al after the appearance of images showing civilians killed in its streets .. no list yet. We have buried at least 350 people.”

