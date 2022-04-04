The Buka Murders: ‘The world can’t be tricked anymore’ | Russo-Ukraine War News

Vinnitsa, Ukraine – “They were shelling all the time, round the clock, and all the shells flew over my house,” said Oleh Matsenko, who survived 33 days of Russian attacks in the once quiet town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, told Al Jazeera.

Speaking four days after the Russian troops had retreated, he said he was particularly horrified when dozens of tanks and a column of armored vehicles slowly drove away – surrounded by infantrymen who slammed the doors and windows of houses on their street. I was looking.

“The column was so big that it took them about two hours to overtake my house,” he said.

Going out for food was a gamble, he said.

Some of his neighbors left their dark, cold homes that had no electricity, running water or natural gas supplies to get bread or charge their mobile phones – but…