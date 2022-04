Zemst/Mechelen/Bortmirbeck

From 2 May to 3 June, maintenance work will be carried out on the Hofstadt Bridge on the Möllenheidebahn/Triennonlann across the Leuven–Diesle canal at the border of Burtmirbeck, Zemst and Mechelen. The bridge will be closed for 4 weeks and hence work is already being announced.