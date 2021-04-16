LATEST

The Canucks won’t play Friday, but there are still questions ahead

The COVID-19 outbreak with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks has been some of the important in skilled sports activities, with the staff final enjoying on March 24, final imagined to play on March 31 (a sport postponed 90 minutes earlier than puck drop), and having 26 members of the franchise (22 gamers) take a look at optimistic for the virus over the following couple of weeks. The league has been desperate to have the Canucks return to play and full this yr’s 56-game common season, even with them not presently in playoff place, however critical signs from many gamers, three gamers nonetheless remaining on the COVID-19 protocol checklist, and the restricted quantity of apply time out there this week raised a number of questions in regards to the plan to have them begin up regular-season play once more towards the Edmonton Oilers Friday.

In reality, ahead J.T. Miller known as that plan “harmful to a number of gamers” Wednesday. And that sparked a number of dialogue. And following that and conversations between the Canucks’ gamers, their administration, the NHL and the NHLPA, Friday’s sport towards the Oilers was ultimately known as off by the league Thursday:

And, whereas it hadn’t been formally confirmed as of late Thursday evening, there are many experiences that the Canucks’ sport Saturday towards the Toronto Maple Leafs (which had been scheduled for the early 7 p.m. Japanese nationwide Hockey Evening In Canada slot on CBC and Sportsnet, however is now not on the CBC schedule) can be moved to Sunday:

It’s good that the NHL is exhibiting slightly willingness to bend right here, particularly after these feedback from Miller and the issues of many Canucks’ gamers. This epidemic hit the staff fairly arduous, with one participant requiring an IV and plenty of others experiencing different extreme signs. Nonetheless, there are questions on how the league will attempt to have them make up video games after this.

With video games Friday and Saturday, the Canucks have been scheduled to play 19 video games in 33 days (ending on Might 16), a schedule that drew a number of concern from gamers and observers. If the timeframe isn’t expanded after this, 19 video games in 33 days would have them end on Might 18. That may mark an extra delay nonetheless for the NHL’s playoffs (initially scheduled to begin Might 11), and even when different divisions can get going earlier than the 18th, there would nonetheless be league issues there, so an extra tried compression of the schedule can’t be dominated out.

And even when the schedule isn’t compressed additional, the thought of enjoying 19 video games in 33 days was a giant a part of most of the complaints from Canucks’ gamers right here. A significantly better well being and security resolution can be not forcing the staff to play out their schedule, however that appears unlikely to occur. Another choice can be stretching out the remaining schedule to maintain issues safer for the Canucks’ gamers, however there additionally appears more likely to be some league resistance to that, as that may trigger them additional playoff delays. We’ll see what occurs; the transfer of not less than Friday’s sport is an effective begin, it’s removed from the tip of the story.

[CBC; top photo from Bob Frid/USA Today Sports, from the postponed game on March 31]

