“The car looks really awesome” – Sebastian Vettel influenced by Aston Martin AMR21 | sport

“The car looks really awesome” – Sebastian Vettel is impressed with the Aston Martin AMR21, as he looks forward to his first season with the team.

Sebastian Vettel will make his debut with Aston Martin this season and he is ready for it. Speaking for the Italian version of Motorsport, Vettel had high praise for the AMR21. The four-time champion also spoke about his new team’s ethos as he moves on from his disappointing campaign with Ferrari.

“I am thrilled, the car looks really awesome. This is a completely new car for me, a different philosophy. Not only on the technical front, but also with studying team processes, I spent a lot of time with engineers trying to familiarize themselves with their characteristics, so I hope to have a longer time to fully engage with the team Will not take.

“I found a very enthusiastic group with a great enthusiasm and always a great mood. However, being able to evaluate with a simulator is difficult because each system is different, but at least I have an idea. This is a project at the beginning of its journey. We know that much work remains to be done, but there is no lack of enthusiasm. “

For new beginnings. 31.03.21 – @Aston Martin DBX x Sebastian Vettel

pic.twitter.com/ZPWY6yb5gb – Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@ AstonMartinF1) March 5, 2021

Sebastian Vettel reveals his favorite for the title

The answer is obvious – Mercedes. Aston Martin looks like a strong outfit but may have to wait at least a year to win the title. Alternatively, they will do a Brawn GP and surprise everyone by naming them this season.

“Regarding our opportunities, we know that the favorites are still Mercedes. After a winning streak like theirs, it might not be otherwise and you have to be realistic – we are at the beginning of a new team project and we have plenty of time to move forward. “

