The category is: The best moment of ‘Pose’ to celebrate its final season on FX – TMT Daily

Live, work, Pose. Emmy Winner Series Pose Its final curtain call occurs as soon as the FX light goes off. Upcoming third season will be PoseIs the last.

Featuring star writers such as Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock, Pose LGBTQ tells the story of youth in 1980s New York City. Rejected by their birth families, these teenagers are taken in by Blanca (MJ Rodríguez), who sets up a “home” for the queued youth who need a place to live. After joining the Ballroom Dancer Damon’s house, the contestants start competing in “balls” around the city.

Posed Grand finale Feature seven brief episodes According to an announcement from FX. Pose After Blanca’s struggle as a young mother, three years would jump even further. Behind him on his ballroom day, Blanca faces a new challenge: being at the height of the AIDS / HIV epidemic at its height. Meanwhile, Prairé Tale (Billy Porter) is struggling with health and the House of Evangelista will come to terms with her past.

So buckle up and watch the first two iconic seasons with us. Category: Celebrate Posebest moment. Here are some of our favorite stand-out moments Pose. If you picked us your top three from this awesome FX show, this is what it would be.

of different varieties

Who can forget the pilot of this FX show, which actually starts with an art? to start Pose Okay, the house Mary Jane does “shopping” for new costumes by the girls to hit the ball to the tune of “In My House”. As the 80s track plays, the house swatches some royal clothing to wear on the ball. Unfortunately, they then Choose their wardrobe For the big event, they find out that they are locked inside.

Pose The pilot delivers one of his first amazing zingers: “I don’t look good!” Grab that bench! ”

To escape with the crown jewels, they must break a window, and when they prove themselves to the ball, they are eliminated. However, this is a memorable setup for the rest of the show, especially since the category is “bring it like royalty”.

AIDS Cabaret

This episode proves Billy Porter deserved his Emmy win Say in prayer to play Pose. Pray Tell puts a fundraiser together for AIDS, but gets sick before the big hit. The episode follows Prayer’s dream journey as he works Christmas Carol And the Wizard of Oz.

Cabaret itself is a confluence of musical numbers that only Ryan Murphy can give. Plus, when you have Broadway veteran Patti Lupon in your cast list, you’ll make better use of it! Lupon sings Stephen Sondheim’s “I’m Still Here” Foley.

While Lupon’s performance on television is a treat in itself, the showstopper is when they call back Tangerker’s singing from Blanca’s “Home”. The Vij With another powerful performance: Bewi and Prayer sing the song “Love in In Love Today” by Stivey Wonder, a five-song episode in a truly spectacular stage.

Hitting back on transphobia

If there’s one thing you can learn from Pose, This is not to overthrow Elektra. She is the queen of tearing down anyone who crosses her, and that includes a transphobic patron at a restaurant.

When elektra is out on a Restaurant with Other Ball Day, A restaurant patron approaches them and tells them to stop “cackling”. According to the patron’s meaning, Elektra tells her to spit it out. When the patron states that she “works in the city” she learns that “they are men”, Elektra gives her the dressing she deserves for her hurt, ignorant comments.

Electra stands up and kills the woman with some pointed comments of her own, including one of the best mic drops: “We fought for our place in this place, and it made us stronger than we have ever been. Now raise your jaw off the floor, go back to your clam chowder and shallow conversation. My girlfriend and I are not going anywhere you all heard?

