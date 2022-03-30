The CEO of PostNL Belgium is in jail

Numbers one and two of the Belgian subsidiary of Dutch postal group PostNL were imprisoned on suspicion of labor law violations after targeting three of the company’s depots on Monday, Het Last Nieuws reported on Tuesday. . Prosecutors did not disclose any identity, but admitted that“a certain number” One of the nine people arrested on Monday during these searches at postal centers was placed in pre-trial detention after their hearing by an investigating judge.

During the investigation conducted in PostNL on Monday, the police arrested nine people. According to a spokesman for PostNL Belgium, three of them are still behind bars. Het Laatste Nieuws claims this is CEO Rudy Van Rillaer, operations manager and the postal company’s third employee.

The Council Chamber will decide on his detention on Friday. Justice doubts it.