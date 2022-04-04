The Champions League final should be bigger than the Super Bowl

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelailai said the Champions League final should be a bigger spectacle than the Super Bowl and needs to be developed to capture a bigger audience.

They told athletic He “can’t understand how the Super Bowl can feel bigger than the Champions League final,” despite the fact that the 2021 Champions League final drew 700 million spectators and the 2022 Super Bowl only had 112 million spectators.

The 48-year-old Qatari businessman is said to have been debating ideas ahead of last week’s European Club Association (ECA) General Assembly to explore “new business opportunities” for clubs.

“It’s mindset, creativity and entertainment in the Super Bowl and America in general. That’s what I suggested, for the opening ceremony of the Champions League,…