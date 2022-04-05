The Champions League should be bigger than the ‘Super Bowl’

UEFA’s 2021 Champions League final drew nearly 590 million more spectators than the 2022 Super Bowl, and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelailai wants to capitalize on the business opportunities and wider audience the event can bring.

“I can’t understand how the Super Bowl can feel bigger than the Champions League final,” Al-Khelaifiq said Athletic. “The final should be big.”

2021 Champions League final brought 700 million viewers than the 2022 Super Bowl 112 million,

Al-Khelaifi highlights that the US and the Super Bowl have a mentality”creativity and entertainment“When it comes to the event and it is suggested that the Champions League should do the same. was an example Adding an Opening Ceremony, He too…