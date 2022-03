Saudi football fans are waiting for the match between Saudi Arabia and China tomorrow, Thursday, in the “penultimate” ninth round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The timing of the match between Saudi Arabia and China:

The match will start at 6:00 pm Saudi time, and will be held in the UAE city of Sharjah.

The two carrier channels:

The SSC 7HD and Bein Sports AFC HD channels will transmit…