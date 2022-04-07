The Chicago Fire Duo Whose Amazing Chemistry Got Their Story Rewritten

“Chicago Fire” co-showrunner Andrea Newman revealed that while producers Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nichols) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) both “loved” them, a relationship between their characters was never in the cards. It was the on-camera chemistry that convinced the writers to drop their plans and rework things on the spot. As they say, you don’t know what you got until you throw it in front of the camera.

new man Explained That Nichols and Greensmith “just came on screen so beautifully that we were like, ‘This is where we’re going to go. She said that both actors were “bringing it to such prominence” and the chemistry was undeniable that there was no choice. “So we knew it would cause professional trouble for him, but we also wanted to …