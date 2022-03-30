The Chilean press collapses after the team’s exit from the Qatar World Cup

Chile national team could not classify Qatar World Cup 2022 And The press in that country has started talking about the end of the cycle. La Rosa’s end date reached South American Qualifiers Chances of reaching the playoffs were slim, but a 2–0 loss against Uruguay took away their last illusion.

news paper third Illustration of the defeat against Uruguay a. done as “Painful End of a Cycle” For a group of players from the 2007 U20 World Cup in Canada (Gary Medal, Mauricio Isla, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez).

I also read: After being out of the World Cup, the Chilean Federation sent a message to the players and fans

They were the basis of the “Golden Generation” that won two Copa Américas in Chile 2015 and the United States in 2016, both winning on penalties…