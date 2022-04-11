The “chip war” in Lobla resolved

Lobla Companies Limited eventually reached a settlement with Frito-Lay after a trade dispute that caused several brands of potato chips to disappear from their grocery store shelves.

• Read also: $2 million more for Lobla Boss

“Deliveries will resume Monday and we expect to be fully stocked by Easter,” Loblaw spokeswoman Katherine Thomas confirmed in a written statement sent to multiple media outlets.

Since February, giant Frito-Lay has stopped supplying to the businesses of the nation’s largest grocers, which include the Lobla, Provigo, Maxi, Pharmaprix and Real Canadian superstore chains, due to a…