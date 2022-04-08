The Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds hit its first game, the first in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, which, in the end, got around to starting mercifully. It came on top of 2B after Tyler Stephenson took a curveball off his foot, extended to 2B on a Nick Senzel single, and later took a 1–0 lead on a ribby from Kyle Farmer’s bat.

It proved to be a lead the Reds would never give up.

The top of the third had a similar tune, although it was a pair of bloops in the RF for the single and a Tommy Pham Walk that set the stage for the RBI-single by Joey Voto, which all came with Featuring Out. The innings began on a Stephenson sack-fly in RF which allowed Aristides Aquino to break into the house, and it was a 3–0 lead for the Reds behind a hovering Tyler Mahle.

that…