The city lights up monuments for World Autism Day. News | Buenos Aires City

Monument Tower, Monument to the Spaniards, Usina del Arte, Lezama Palace, Pyramid de Mayo, Puente de la Mujer and Floralis light blue in the frame of World Autism Awareness Day Which is celebrated every 2 April.

Ministry of Public Places and City Urban Sanitation shine a light on them symbolic blue porteno monument, which represents awareness of autism. The lights remain on at sunset until the end of the day on Sundays.