the clocks go back an hour tonight

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour at bedtime on a Saturday night, as daylight saving time runs out.

daylight Saving.

Officially, daylight saving ends at 3 a.m. on Sundays.

Fire & Emergency says this is also a good time to check your smoke alarm — the battery, its cleanliness, its expiration date, and where it’s kept.

The clocks will move again on September 25.

Each year daylight saving begins at 2 p.m. on the last Sunday of September, and ends at 3 a.m. on the first Sunday of April.

