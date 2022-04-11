The Colorado Rockies beat the Dodgers 9-4 to win the season’s opening series

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, takes a ball from pitcher Julio Uriás during the third inning of a 9-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. (David Zalubowski / The Associated Press)

Denver – He nodded. He turned his shoulders. He slapped his glove. He took the baseball from the umpire and immediately threw it on the ground.

Until Julio Uriás’ season debut ended Sunday afternoon, with hits flying and grocery bags floating and questions swirling through the cold Coors Field air, the Dodgers’ magical left-hander couldn’t get off the field fast enough.

When Dave Roberts came to get the ball in the third inning, Uriahs came out of the mound, met him on the grass, handed him over, took off his hat, lowered his head, and deliberately walked in…