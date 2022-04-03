The Complete Card for Savannah Marshall Vs Femke Hermann Including Florian Marku and April Hunter

Claressa Shields was in the ring to watch Savannah Marshall win a massive knockout win over Femke Hermans as the two prepare for a historic winner-take-all grudge match later this year.

Marshall took just three rounds to deliver a one-punch KO and released Shields, leaving no doubt that she could be the woman to stop her unbeaten record.

However, at first, Boxxer had put out an impressive card featuring a number of British fighters.

weighty hosea stewart Won His second professional bout, the knockout Phil Williams 40-37. in the same department, Matty Harris Then stopped Matt Metis in the first round.

April Hunter put in an absolutely confident performance, winning against 60-54 ester Of course at super-welterweight, with Georgia O’Connor win by unanimous decision Erica Alvarez (60-55).