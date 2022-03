Nominees

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos,

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner Troy Kotsur, Code

Troy Kotsur accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “Koda” at the Oscars. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Nominees

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardo

Cody Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

actress in a leading role

Winner: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nominees

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

actress in supporting role

,