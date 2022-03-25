The Complexities of Getting Disability Right on Film

In a 1993 episode Of Seinfeld, Jerry dates a deaf woman named Laura. Naturally, George sees Laura’s incompetence as something to be exploited. He wants her to lip-read from across the room at a party so that he can find out what others are saying about him. It’s George’s bile, not Laura’s deafness, it’s a joke. But this episode exemplifies a larger phenomenon: For decades, whenever disabled characters appeared on-screen, they were usually defined by their disability and little else.

Deaf actress Marlee Matlin, who plays Laura, is part of a group of deaf actors in the film coda, By now readers may be familiar with codaOrigin Story of: Filmed in Gloucester, Massachusetts for reportedly $10 million, coda won…