The condition of Sangeetkar Shravan Rathore who was a victim of Corona is critical, admitted in ICU

A foul information has emerged for the followers of Bollywood music composer duo Nadeem-Shravanar. In accordance with reviews, Shravan Rathore of the couple was admitted to hospital after being discovered corona contaminated the place their situation stays vital. On the identical time, there are additionally reviews that different members of his household are additionally being investigated for Kovid-19.

In accordance with an E-Occasions report, Shravan is being handled as Corona constructive because of SL remedy in Mumbai. Admitted to Raheja Hospital. Whereas his situation is alleged to be vital, in keeping with the report, aside from Corona, he additionally has different ailments, because of which his situation has grow to be vital presently.

Swara Bhaskar’s scathing assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote- ‘Temple is being constructed, don’t be ashamed by asking for beds’

Praying followers

Tell us that Shravan Rathod is a well known Bollywood music composer who has composed many hit songs. These embrace well-known movies like Dil Manta Nahi, Phool Aur Kaante, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Sadak, Deewana and Pardes. Allow us to let you know that Bollywood photographer Birl Bhiwani has additionally shared a submit on his Instagram about Shravan Rathore. On which the followers are praying for the earliest restoration of Shravan.

Swara’s mom and prepare dinner grew to become contaminated with Kovid, actress tweeted this

These stars have additionally grow to be corona victims

Earlier than Shravan Rathore, many veteran Bollywood artists have fallen sufferer to Corona an infection. These artists embrace Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karthik Aryan, Ranbir Kapoor.