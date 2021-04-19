ENTERTAINMENT

The condition of Sangeetkar Shravan Rathore who was a victim of Corona is critical, admitted in ICU

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

A foul information has emerged for the followers of Bollywood music composer duo Nadeem-Shravanar. In accordance with reviews, Shravan Rathore of the couple was admitted to hospital after being discovered corona contaminated the place their situation stays vital. On the identical time, there are additionally reviews that different members of his household are additionally being investigated for Kovid-19.

In accordance with an E-Occasions report, Shravan is being handled as Corona constructive because of SL remedy in Mumbai. Admitted to Raheja Hospital. Whereas his situation is alleged to be vital, in keeping with the report, aside from Corona, he additionally has different ailments, because of which his situation has grow to be vital presently.

Swara Bhaskar’s scathing assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote- ‘Temple is being constructed, don’t be ashamed by asking for beds’

Praying followers

Tell us that Shravan Rathod is a well known Bollywood music composer who has composed many hit songs. These embrace well-known movies like Dil Manta Nahi, Phool Aur Kaante, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Sadak, Deewana and Pardes. Allow us to let you know that Bollywood photographer Birl Bhiwani has additionally shared a submit on his Instagram about Shravan Rathore. On which the followers are praying for the earliest restoration of Shravan.

Swara’s mom and prepare dinner grew to become contaminated with Kovid, actress tweeted this

These stars have additionally grow to be corona victims

Earlier than Shravan Rathore, many veteran Bollywood artists have fallen sufferer to Corona an infection. These artists embrace Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karthik Aryan, Ranbir Kapoor.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
31
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top