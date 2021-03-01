‘The Conjuring’ Series: Uncover These True Stories That Inspire Horror TMTs – TMT Daily

Magical The franchise is currently the second highest-grossing franchise. Currently two films are already out and a third is in production, scheduled to be released in June of 2021. The combined budget of the two films had already been released for a total of # 139.5 million, while the combined total grossed $ 1.9 billion.

Why are these movies so popular? Okay, this may have something to do with the fact that they are based on real-life events. Both the first and second films represent real-life cases that the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren actually worked on. They specialized in people possessed by demonic spirits.

The Warrens founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952, now considered one of the oldest ghost hunting groups. Renowned by his involvement in the Amityville Adda case, he investigated over 10, 000 paranormal cases during his career.

Magical The franchise is based on some of his most prolific works. Come join us as you travel through real-life horror stories.

Magical – Peron Family

In 1971, Roger and Carolyn Peron Took his family to the Rhode Island farmhouse. They had five children. It is alleged that when Peron bought the property, the seller was not completely honest about the property’s history, and the family was simply instructed to “leave the lights on at night”.

Even though the family stayed in the house for a decade, Warrance was called several times to investigate paranormal activity in the home. According to reports, these activities started as small items that mainly focused on the kitchen of their fourteen-room house.

According to reports, Caroline claimed that the broom would move to new locations in the house on its own. She also said that when there was no one in the kitchen, she would hear the scraping on the side of the kettle. Carolyn also reportedly found small piles of dirt on the kitchen floor after being cleaned.

As the five daughters begin to tell their parents that they are seeing spirits in the house, Carolyn takes it upon herself to research the history of the house. He learned that it was in the same family for eight generations. Many of those family members died at home – all badly. Children drowned in the creek, some were murdered, and others hanged in the attic.

The children reported spirits that smelled like rotting flesh, causing their bed to rise from the floor. Roger Perron said that when he would go to the basement, he would feel a “cold, stinky presence” behind him.

Once upon a time to investigate an incident in Warren’s house, Lorraine Warren – who considered herself a medium – made a difficult display to attempt to communicate with the spirits in question. During this activity, Caroline began speaking in tongues and tongues. His chair was also removed from the ground.

After some investigation, Perones and the Warrens discover that there was a woman who lived in a house called Bathshi Sherman in the 1800s. The community considered her to be a Satanist and alleged that she was involved in the murder of a neighbor’s child. Perones and Warrens believe that Bathsheba was definitely a spirit disrupting their home.

The Conjuring 2 : Enfield Adda

It took place between 1977 and 1979 and consisted of two sisters aged eleven and nine. In August 1977, the girls’ mother called the police, stating that she had seen furniture all over her room, while two of her daughters were heard mysteriously knocking on the walls of the house. Police officers seen climbing on a chair and falling down, then walk on the floor on their own Peggy Hodgson claimed.

As police, unable to explain the activity, reporters were called into the house to shed some light on the situation. During this investigation, he allegedly saw Lego and flying stones around the room. In the house where there was no one, the dog can be heard barking. Will have to move and fall without interfering with the furniture.

Warrens only got involved in the case when an iron chimney suddenly burst from the wall in the upstairs bedroom. No one was able to do such work at home. Warrance believed that satanic activity was definitely occurring when playing at home, unlike many others who called children impotent.

In the film, investigators demonstrate an exaggeration. However in real life, this never happened. The warrens always claimed that they were unable to take such action on their own, as the former required them to be carried out by a church priest. However, he was known for bringing priests from time to time throughout his career. Nevertheless, two years after Warrens entered the house and the investigation began, all paranormal activity ceased.

Magical : The devil made me do it : Trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson

This time, instead of focusing on a house where paranormal activity was taking place, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Standing in a dock. The film is based on the real-life court case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. He was accused of killing his landlord when the landlord treated a friend’s son inappropriately.

Johnson’s primary defense in court was that he was With the devil. His case was the first in American history where a defendant used demonic possession as a reason to deny personal responsibility for his own actions. Ed Warren testified in the case, as Warren was called upon to deal with the initial possession.

According to the testimony of Ed Warren, he was initially called to deal with an eleven-year-old boy, David Glezel. Warren claims that Glatzell had about forty-three demons. The Glatzel family asked Warrens to assist in exorcising his son. Warrance enlisted the aid of Catholic priests and the job was taken care of.

The Glezel family initially considered Ojha successful, as the demons left his son’s body. However, it was later alleged that in the process, the demons were transferred to Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was linked to David Glitzel’s older sister, Debbie.

Lorraine Warren testified that the exorcism Witness believed that he saw the demons leaving David’s body and entering Johnson. According to Warren, to the best of his knowledge, Johnson was certainly close to him when he committed the crime. Johnson was convicted in 1981 of first degree manslaughter.