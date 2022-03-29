The Courageous Way of Miguel Van Damme: Inspiring and Enjoying Life Despite Leukemia Jupiter Pro League

It is 2014 and Miguel Van Dam has made his debut in the first team of Cercle Brugge. Trainer Lorenzo Stellens sees the young goalkeeper as his regular No. 1 in the second division. But suddenly Van Damme’s carefree life takes a bad turn.

While preparing for the new season, Cercle’s doctors notice that something is not right. Leukemia as it turned out. Treatment is started immediately.