The course is his! Very strong Lotte Kopecki sprints to victory at Tour of Flanders

Content inserted here from social media networks that wants to write or read cookies. You have not allowed this. Click here to adjust your preferences

How did you win?

Cyclo-cross riders Clara Honsinger (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Sophie van Rooigen (Parkhotel Valkenburgh), Olivia Baril (Walker) and Maria Martins (Le Col-Wahoo) completed the day’s flight. Catrijn de Klerk (Lotto-Soudal), Naomi de Rock (Bingol Casino-Chevalmeyer-Van Eyck Sport) and Lotte Poplier (Bingol Casino-Chevalmeyer-Van Eyck Sport) tried together with Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM). In regards to that flight, but had to do so in the hill phase.

At the stones of Kerkgate, American Honsinger and Canadian Baril decided to outrun the others. The first shot came from cyclocross rider Lucinda Brand: she continued on Mollenberg, but was whistled back by the anemic van Vleuten.