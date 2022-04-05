The crime of Carlos Fuentelba: how is the legal case

With reference to the severe police repression on April 4, 2007, Master Carlos Fuentelba He was mortally wounded. Neuquan police were ordered to stop an organized roadblock on National Route 22 in the midst of a teachers’ strike demanding better wages that began in early March. for the crime, he was charged with Officer Jose Dario Poblet,

fountain alba He died the next day. This fact shook the country and led to the start of a resultant general strike supported by both the CTA and the CGT. In addition, various educational organizations led protest movements under slogans such as “Like”.chalk does not stain with blood” And “sobish murderer”, with reference to the then governor of Neuquén.

