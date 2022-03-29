The daily life of Robert Maudsley from ‘jokes’ to banana milkshakes in the glass cage under the Monster Mansion

Channel 5’s HMP Wakefield: Evil Behind Bars shares a look at Robert Maudsley, otherwise known as ‘Hannibal the Cannibal’, and how he ended up in a glass cage beneath Monster Mansion.

Robert Maudsley has been convicted of killing four people and is considered Britain’s most dangerous prisoner. He has now lived in solitary confinement for 40 years after being taken to a glass cage specially made for him in 1983. According to the Channel 5 documentary, he has his own team of prison guards and no one has allowed contact with him.

Maudsley killed three of his four victims while in prison, with his nephew Gavin Mawdsley telling cameras that for two of his victims, he had announced that he would kill as many rapists and sex offenders as he could before. Were going to kill them…