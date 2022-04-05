The danger of a shortage of St. Wafers: the story of a biscuit from Belgium that moved to Ukraine

Due to the war in Ukraine, there is a danger of shortage of St. Wafers in our country. “The current war in Ukraine is really affecting our product distribution in Europe, as well as Belgium,” manufacturer Mondelez said in a written response. “Mondelez International has production facilities in Ukraine that actually produce products for the Belgian market, including St. Wafers. Given the current situation in Ukraine, we have to wait until further notice, affecting the availability of our products in Europe. The facilities were forced to close, as well as Belgium.”