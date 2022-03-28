The Dark Pictures Will Have Jesse Buckley in the Devil in Me

Oscar one. Was sunday eventful night, to say the least. But Supermassive Games has followed up the show by announcing that Jesse Buckleywho was nominated for her performance in “The Lost Daughter”, will star in The Devil in Me, her final entry in season one of The Dark Pictures anthology.

announced on twitterFollows stars like Jesse Buckley Will Poulter And Ashley Tisdale who starred in previous games in the season. Buckley will play Kate Wilder in the game, which is set to release this year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Beyond Buckley’s starring role, the rest of the cast in The Dark Pictures’ The Devil in Me has yet to be confirmed. However, from a gameplay point of view, each entry in the series has come with new mechanics and…