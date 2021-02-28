The date of Rana’s Aranya trailer is here – TheMiracleTech

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati will have two releases this summer. The Pan India film Aranya is set for release on 26 March, while Virat Parvam will hit the screens on 30 April. Meanwhile, the makers of Aranya have announced the release of the film’s trailer on 3 March.

Along with Rana, the poster features Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar with anger on their faces. Elephants and forests can also be seen in the background.

Aranya is directed by Prabhu Solomon under Eros International. Rana will be seen as a man of the forest called Bandadeva.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)