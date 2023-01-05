LATEST

The date of the Saudi Arabia-Yemen match in the Gulf 25, and the channels that broadcast the match in the Gulf Cup qualifiers

The date for Cup No. 25 of the Gulf Cup Championship has come to start tomorrow, Friday, January 6, for the Cup that is held on the land of Iraq, and 8 teams participate in it, so that the first match begins tomorrow at exactly five o’clock in the evening Saudi time, follow us to know the dates of tomorrow’s matches and the channels its carrier.

The date of the Saudi Arabia and Yemen match, Gulf 25

The date of the Saudi Arabia and Yemen match, Gulf 25

The 2023 Gulf Cup will open tomorrow, Friday, to start with two matches, one for the mother team Iraq, which won this cup three times against Oman, and the other match for Saudi Arabia against Yemen.

The opening ceremony will be performed tomorrow by the artist (Kazem Al-Saher) and the artist (Rahma Riad Ahmed).

The first match in the cup will start with the Iraq-Oman match at 7:15 pm on the following channels: (Al Iraqiya Sports HD, Alrabiaa Sport, Alrabiaa Sport).

The second match between Saudi Arabia and Yemen will be at exactly nine thirty in the evening on the following channels: (Qatar Cup, Oman Sports, Kuwait Sports, BN Sports Open, Iraqi Sports).

Gulf groups 25

Gulf groups 25

  • The first group includes: Iraq, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia.

  • The second group includes: Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar.

Dates of Gulf matches 25

first round:

  • Iraq in front of Amman, January 6.

  • Saudi Arabia in front of Yemen, January 6.

  • Bahrain in front of the UAE, January 7.

  • Kuwait in front of Qatar, January 7.

Second round:

  • Oman in front of Yemen, January 9.

  • Saudi Arabia in front of Iraq, January 9.

  • UAE in front of Kuwait, January 10.

  • Qatar vs Bahrain January 10th.

semi final:

  • The first match will be on January 16 between the two winning teams from the first round at 4:15.

  • The second match between the two winning teams from the second round on the same day at 8:15.

final match:

  • The final match will be on January 19 at exactly seven o’clock Saudi time, so that the cup will end and the victorious team from the eight teams will be crowned.

Every how many years are the Arab Gulf tournament matches held?

The Gulf Cup is held every two years.

Who won the Gulf Cup 24?

Bahrain won against Saudi Arabia 1-0

How many times did Saudi Arabia win the Gulf Cup title?

Saudi Arabia won this title 3 times, along with Qatar and Iraq.

