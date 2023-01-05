The date of the Zamalek and Al-Dakhiliya match is today, Thursday 1/5/2023, in the league, and the carrier channel

Team faces Zamalek Portuguese Ferreira led his interior counterpart tonight at Cairo International Stadium, as part of the twelfth round of the Premier League competition.

Zamalek lost from Aswan with two goals to one in the last round of the competition.

Zamalek won the title in the last two seasons, to continue its control over the image of local titles in the past few seasons, while Pyramids ranked second in the 2021-22 season competitions, beating Al-Ahly third..

Zamalek not only controlled the league title, but was also able to control the competition’s scoring lead in the 2021-22 season, after Ahmed El-Sayed “Zizou” won the title of top scorer in the Egyptian League with 19 goals, four goals ahead of former Smouha striker Marwan Hamdy, who moved In the new season to the Egyptian club.

The date of the match between Zamalek and the interior in the league

The Zamalek team is preparing to face its internal counterpart at seven in the evening, Thursday, at Cairo International Stadium, in the twelfth round of the Premier League competition..

The channel that broadcasts the match between Zamalek and the interior

The Ontime Sports channel broadcasts the Zamalek and Al-Dakhiliya match in the league, in the presence of an analytical studio that includes a group of Egyptian football stars..

Zamalek matches in January



1– Zamalek against the Ministry of Interior on Thursday, January 5, at seven o’clock in the evening.



2– Zamalek against Al-Ittihad of Alexandria, January 11, at seven o’clock in the evening.



3– «Egypt Cup »Zamalek vs Pyramids January 16 at 7:00 pm.



4– Zamalek against Al-Ahly, January 21, at exactly seven o’clock in the evening.



5– Zamalek against Ghazl El Mahalla, January 24, at five o’clock in the evening.



6– Zamalek vs Future, January 29, at seven o’clock in the evening.