LATEST

The dates of the matches today, Thursday, December 29, 2022, and the transmission channels

Posted on

Find out the dates for today’s matches, Thursday, December 29, 2022, and the broadcast channels, with the return of the Spanish League competitions.

The Spanish League was suspended for more than two months due to the Qatar World Cup 2022, and it is time to return to complete the season.

Today, 3 matches will be held in the La Liga championship, in addition to two heavy-caliber matches in the Egyptian League.

Today, Girona plays in the Spanish League against Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis with Athletic Bilbao, and a final meeting between Atletico Madrid and Elche.

As for today’s matches in the Egyptian League, there will be two confrontations, the first between Zamalek and Ismaili, and the second between Al-Masry and Aswan.

The dates of the matches today, Thursday, December 29, 2022, and the transmission channels


Today’s matches in the Spanish league

The Rayo Vallecano match against Girona will be at exactly six o’clock in the evening Cairo time, seven o’clock in the evening Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

Rayo Vallecano ranks eighth in La Liga with 22 points, while Girona is in the thirteenth position with 16 points.

As for the Real Betis match against Athletic Bilbao, it will start at 8:15 pm Cairo time, 9:15 Mecca time.

Real Betis ranks fourth in the La Liga standings with 24 points, and with the same number of points, Bilbao ranks sixth.

The Atletico Madrid match against Alche will start at exactly ten thirty Cairo time, eleven thirty Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

The Rojiblancos ranks fifth in the La Liga table with 24 points, while Alchee comes last with only 4 points.

Today’s matches in the Egyptian League

The Al-Masry Al-Port Said match against Aswan will be held at exactly five o’clock in the evening Cairo local time, six o’clock in the evening Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

Al-Masry ranks ninth in the Egyptian League with 11 points, and Aswan comes in the 11th rank with 9 points.

As for the Zamalek match against Ismaili, it will start at exactly seven o’clock in the evening Cairo time, eight o’clock Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

Zamalek comes in third place in the Egyptian league standings table, with 21 points, while Ismaily is in sixteenth place, with 6 points.

Channels broadcasting the Spanish League matches today

BN Sports channels are the exclusive broadcaster of the La Liga matches for the 2022-2023 season, and will, of course, broadcast today’s matches in the tournament.

Channels broadcasting the Egyptian league matches today

You can follow the matches of the Egyptian League today on the Ontime Sports 1 and 2 channels network, which own the rights to broadcast the championship.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top