Find out the dates for today’s matches, Thursday, December 29, 2022, and the broadcast channels, with the return of the Spanish League competitions.

The Spanish League was suspended for more than two months due to the Qatar World Cup 2022, and it is time to return to complete the season.

Today, 3 matches will be held in the La Liga championship, in addition to two heavy-caliber matches in the Egyptian League.

Today, Girona plays in the Spanish League against Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis with Athletic Bilbao, and a final meeting between Atletico Madrid and Elche.

As for today’s matches in the Egyptian League, there will be two confrontations, the first between Zamalek and Ismaili, and the second between Al-Masry and Aswan.

The dates of the matches today, Thursday, December 29, 2022, and the transmission channels







Today’s matches in the Spanish league



The Rayo Vallecano match against Girona will be at exactly six o’clock in the evening Cairo time, seven o’clock in the evening Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

Rayo Vallecano ranks eighth in La Liga with 22 points, while Girona is in the thirteenth position with 16 points.

As for the Real Betis match against Athletic Bilbao, it will start at 8:15 pm Cairo time, 9:15 Mecca time.

Real Betis ranks fourth in the La Liga standings with 24 points, and with the same number of points, Bilbao ranks sixth.

The Atletico Madrid match against Alche will start at exactly ten thirty Cairo time, eleven thirty Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

The Rojiblancos ranks fifth in the La Liga table with 24 points, while Alchee comes last with only 4 points.

Today’s matches in the Egyptian League



The Al-Masry Al-Port Said match against Aswan will be held at exactly five o’clock in the evening Cairo local time, six o’clock in the evening Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

Al-Masry ranks ninth in the Egyptian League with 11 points, and Aswan comes in the 11th rank with 9 points.

As for the Zamalek match against Ismaili, it will start at exactly seven o’clock in the evening Cairo time, eight o’clock Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

Zamalek comes in third place in the Egyptian league standings table, with 21 points, while Ismaily is in sixteenth place, with 6 points.

Channels broadcasting the Spanish League matches today



BN Sports channels are the exclusive broadcaster of the La Liga matches for the 2022-2023 season, and will, of course, broadcast today’s matches in the tournament.

Channels broadcasting the Egyptian league matches today



You can follow the matches of the Egyptian League today on the Ontime Sports 1 and 2 channels network, which own the rights to broadcast the championship.