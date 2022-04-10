The Day After: Colorado Avalanche 2

The Edmonton Oilers went down in the skills competition last night on a night where they actually deserved two points.

No matter how you cut it, this was a game where the Oilers were the better team and it came up against the best team in the Western Conference. It’s a shame they fell 2-1 in the shootout.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game, “I thought it was a very exciting game for our fans.” “As a coach standing behind our players, you saw everyone put it on the line and compete at a very high level.

“We got a crucial point from that game. We wanted two. We lost the skill contest in the shootout. We had a chance to win that match and I’m proud of the effort our players put in. It was like a playoff …