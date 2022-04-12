The day Gerardo Rozin confessed to his partner Eugenia Quibel what his biggest fear in life was: “My health is fragile”

Ten years earlier, on his radio show, the host talked about his “delicate health” (Audio: Mundo Rozin, Radio Pop)

Only death can be the only certainty in this life: it will happen to all of us, without exception. Contradiction? When this happens to a loved one, we fill ourselves with questions that seem to have no possible answer, fill us with doubts, strip us of all certainties. This is a month after the departure of Monday, April 11 Gerardo Rozin, And the questions that arose in the hearts of those who loved him even before that Friday, March 11, still resonate today, in those days it was known that its end was certain. “why?” The first question is. And it is too soon: only time will outline anything…