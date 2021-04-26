The days of friendship and love Season2 MayRa ArDeep SharDa SS Part 1 – TMT Updates

I dedicate this to my pricey good friend Shesha who desires a friendship story of Deep,Maya and Ada with Ardeep,MayRa and SharDa as jodies and in addition Ada to have a reputation just like Maya.

I thank my good friend preeran_ishqan from the underside of my coronary heart for making a wonderful banner for this SS.

A woman is cooking within the kitchen.

“Maya”,one other lady entered the kitchen.

The lady who’s cooking is Maya.

Maya:Raya…I do know that you simply got here right here to know whether or not the breakfast is prepared.

Raya smiled.

Maya:Such an enormous foodie you might be.

Raya:What to do?My good friend Maya is so good at cooking that I can’t resist consuming her meals.What a odor!

Maya:Sufficient sufficient.What is going to you do once you get married?

Raya:I cannot get married.That’s it.

Maya:I hope you aren’t saying this due to your previous.

Raya turned boring.All of a sudden she smiled.

Raya:Nothing like that Maya.

Maya smiled.

Maya:The place is Deep?

Raya:As typical he’s loud night breathing and sleeping.

Maya:Oh no..this boy thinks that also he’s a child.

They each chuckled.

Deep was sleeping within the mattress.He was loud night breathing too.Maya and Raya confirmed bizarre expressions on their face listening to him snore.

Maya:Deep,get up.

Deep didn’t reply.

Maya leaned in the direction of his ear and referred to as him loudly:Deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep!

Deep awakened panting.

Deep:What is that this Maya?You scared me.

Maya:As a result of I needed to wake you up.

Deep:However you might have referred to as me correctly.What was the necessity to scream?

Maya:I referred to as you usually.However you didn’t reply.That’s why I screamed.

Deep:However this was an excessive amount of.You ruined my sleep.

Raya hugged him from facet methods and mentioned:I agree with Deep.Poor Deep’s sleep received spoiled.

Deep smiled and mentioned:Thanks for supporting me Raya.

Maya:So that you each are in a single workforce.Then I’ll have breakfast on their lonesome.Don’t attempt to have the breakfast I ready.

Arjun:Oh no…don’t say like that Maya.

Raya:Sorry Maya.I’m in your workforce.I gained’t help Deep.Promise.

Maya began laughing:Drama King and Drama Queen.

The trio laughed and hugged one another.

They’d breakfast collectively and went to catch a taxi.They’re working in an IT firm.

They go to workplace every single day by taxi.Typically they journey by bus.A lot of the days their taxi driver will likely be Rakesh.They’re very pleasant with Rakesh.Right now additionally they caught Rakesh’s taxi.The taxi will not be owned by Rakesh,he’s simply an worker.They go inside Rakesh’s taxi.

Maya-Raya:Good morning Rakesh uncle.

Rakesh:Good morning.



Deep:Hello Rakesh Uncle…

Rakesh:Hello beta.

Deep:How is life going?

Rakesh:Life has improved as my daughter has received a pleasant job now.

Maya:I actually recognize you for letting your daughter examine regardless of of all of the monetary issues.

Rakesh smiled:My daughter research nicely.Then how can I not permit her to check?I’ve by no means gone towards her want.

They smiled.

They reached the workplace.

Deep collided with a woman.The lady tripped and Deep caught her.

He smiled at her.

Deep:Arohi,I’ve to be all the time there with you to carry you,in any other case you’ll fall.

Arohi smiled.She caressed his face romantically.

He was fully carried away by her contact.



All of a sudden he realized that he was dreaming.

Arohi was nonetheless in his arms.

Arohi:Go away me Deep.Solely then I can stand correctly.

Deep eliminated his fingers off her.

Deep:You probably did’nt thank me for stopping you from falling.

Arohi:Sooner or later additionally I could are likely to fall down.That point you’ll have to catch me.So earlier than I go away this firm I’ll say all of the thanks collectively to you.

Deep turned boring.

Deep:However why are you leaving this firm?

Arohi:As you recognize the development of my home is happening.After that I’ll marry a NRI and settle overseas.So earlier than that I’ve to resign this job.Proper?

Deep turned boring.Arohi walked away.

Raya went close to him with a smile.

Raya:Within the morning itself you each began romance?

Deep:Nonsense!What romance?She is speaking about marrying a NRI and settling overseas.That’s her largest dream.She thinks that solely NRI males are good for her.

Raya:Deep..chill..Although she desires to marry a NRI,she doesn’t have any NRI boy good friend.So you continue to have probability.She had informed us that solely after home warming she’s going to search for proposals.Her home building will not be going to recover from any time quickly.So in the intervening time you need to woo her.

Deep:However how?She is so unromantic.

Raya:Then make her romantic.That’s your obligation.

All of a sudden they heard an argument from the opposite facet.

Maya was arguing with a person.

He:Maya..please take heed to me.

Maya:No.I don’t need to hear something.

That man was Maya’s boyfriend Rudra.

Deep:What’s the matter?

Rudra:Deep,you recognize that Maya has not spoken to me since final 3 days.So to interrupt her silence I informed her that she has placed on weight and he or she has to scale back it.So she began shouting at me.

Deep and Raya felt like laughing.

Raya:To make her converse,you didn’t get the rest to say?Which lady will like to listen to such remarks on her look?

Rudra turned embarrassed.

Maya:I finished speaking to him as a result of he made me wait on the icecream parlour for quarter-hour.He was not punctual nor he cared that I used to be ready for him.

Rudra:I did’nt do it purposefully Maya.It’s due to site visitors block.

Maya:I don’t need to hear any excuse.However at this time I actually needed to forgive him.However he insulted me by saying that I look fats.I can by no means forgive this irritating man.

Maya walked away angrily.

Rudra:Oh no..

Deep:Such a foolish struggle.

Rudra:It’s a foolish struggle for you,however not for me.You each are Maya;s finest buddies.Give me tricks to soften her anger.

Raya:It’s easy.When Maya goes to the canteen,you need to cease her from going there and provides her the samosas which you acquire from exterior.She’s going to die for samosas.

Rudra:Thanks a lot.Tomorrow I’ll purchase samosas earlier than coming to workplace.

They smiled.

The following day…

Rudra blocked Maya’s means when she tried to go to the workplace canteen.

Rudra:Don’t go to the canteen.

Maya:How dare you?Transfer away.I need to go to the canteen.

Rudra:When you see what I purchased for you,you’ll not go to the canteen.

Rudra confirmed her samosa packet.Maya took it from him in pleasure.

Maya:Thanks a lot Rudra.

He smiled.

Rudra:So your struggle is over?Are we lovers once more?

Maya blushed giving him a nod.

Rudra mentioned in pleasure:Sure.

Deep and Raya got here that means.

Deep:So the lovers are in love once more…

Rudra-Maya blushed.



Deep and Raya turned completely happy.

After few days there was a celebration within the workplace.

Rudra-Maya had been dancing.

Sholon si sholon si

tere ankhon ki yeh roshni

kiske liye hai kiske liye hai

Chandni chandni, tere chere ki yeh chandni

kiske liye hai kiske liye hai

tera muskurana nazar yun jhukana

tera muskurana nazar yun jhukana

mere liye hai bas mere liye hai

sholon si sholon si

tere ankhon ki yeh roshni

kiske liye hai kiske liye hai

Chandni chandni tere chere ki yeh chandini

kiske liye hai kiske liye hai



samjho mera joh ishara hai

joh bhi hai mera woh tumhara hai

samjho mera joh ishara hai



joh bhi hai mera woh tumhara hai

lehar mein koi hoon khoyi

manzil toh hai tu kinara hai

yeh meri adayaein yeh meri wafaein

yeh meri adayaein yeh meri wafaein

tujhko pata hai sabh tere liye hai

Deep and Raya had been watching them dance.

Deep:I want I might dance with Arohi.

Raya:Then dance together with her.She is dancing alone.

Deep:She will not be even taking a look at me.Then how can I even ask her to bop with me?I assume God fought along with his spouse whereas creating her.That’s why she is unromantic.

Raya laughed.

Raya:In any case allow us to dance.

Deep and Raya began dancing collectively.

sholon si sholon si

meri ankhon ki yeh roshni

tere liye hai tere liye hai

chandni chandni mere chere ki yeh chandni



tere liye hai tere liye hai

haske dikha do deewane ko

joh ho raha hai ho jane do

haske dikha do deewane ko

joh ho raha hai ho jane do

dil ke uljhan zubaan pe

ati hai toh aajane do

yeh hoton ki narmi yeh sanson ki garmi

yeh hoton ki narmi yeh sanson ki garmi

mere liye hai bas mere liye hai



sholon si sholon si

teri ankhon ki yeh roshni

kiske liye hai kiske liye hai

Chandni chandni tere chere ki yeh chandni

kiske liye hai kiske liye hai

tera muskurana nazar yun jhukana

tera muskurana nazar yun jhukana

mere liye hai bas mere liye hai (Shabd).

Someone named Manish within the workplace murmured to others:They declare that they’re solely buddies.However see how Deep and Raya are dancing collectively.That is referred to as buddies with advantages.

Deep and Raya who heard it received indignant and checked out him.

Deep:What garbage are you saying?

Raya:How dare you discuss like this about our pure friendship?

Manish:Male/feminine Pals don’t stay collectively below the identical roof.Deep,Maya and Raya are staying below the identical roof.Who is aware of what you guys are doing in your home?What when you women are sharing him in your happiness?Deep is fortunate to have 2 lady buddies.

Deep,Maya,Raya and Rudra are harm.

Deep roared:Hey…how dare you?

Maya pointed her finger in the direction of Manish and mentioned:When you discuss like this once more Manish…

Manish:What is going to you do Maya?I simply mentioned the reality.

All of a sudden Rudra slapped him.

Rudra:When you discuss a phrase towards them you will note my worst facet.Maya is my beloved.I belief her and her buddies.The individuals who have toxic thoughts such as you can not perceive it.

Manish:You’re a idiot to consider them.

Rudra tried to beat him once more.However Maya stopped him.

Maya:No Rudra.Such folks can’t be tamed by beating.Go away him.

Manish:Deep..Maya…Raya…Nobody will consider your so referred to as pure friendship.

All of a sudden they heard a voice.

“I consider them and their pure friendship”.