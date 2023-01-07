The death of Mbame, the Paris Saint-Germain player

Paris Saint-Germain said that its former Cameroonian player, Modest Mbame, died after suffering a heart attack at the age of “40” on Saturday.

Mbami played for several French clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille.

He won the French Cup in 2004 and 2006 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbame scored three goals in 37 games with Cameroon, and was also part of the team that won gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Mbami played in Spain, China and Saudi Arabia before retiring in 2016 after a short stint with Le Havre, France.

Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement: Modest Mbami died at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. Paris Saint-Germain offers his condolences to his family and fans.