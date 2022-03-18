The death touch of King Midas in Big Tech

March 18, 2022 | 8:00 am

In Greek mythology there is a character called the king midas. A man who was given the power to turn everything he touched into gold. Thousands of years later and at the other extreme, technology companies that despite being leaders in their industries, they turn everything they touch into garbage.

Facebook is one of them. In its beginnings Instagram was a platform to see photos of friends, family, brands and celebrities. Since 2012, the year in which it was acquired by the company Mark Zuckerberg, this social network has lost all its charm.

Little by little and with many added functionalities supposedly designed to improve the user experience, Instagram is the new Facebook. Constant advertising, unoriginal content, fake news, censorship of images, videos in formats that do not have much difference and a constant bombardment of influencers who invite you to buy their courses or products.

It is the day to day of an app that at the time drew attention for its simplicity and quality of content.

Do not stop reading: Amazon, Meta and Theranos: The high price of technology

Living within the Meta family has cost Instagram losing users and relevance to its competition TikTokwhich is popular for its freshness and has yet to become a showcase for commercial brands.

The Comixology Disaster

Instagram is not an isolated case of technology companies that have an interesting product and are acquired by a member of the Big Tech with negative results. does anyone remember that Google bought Motorola in 2012? What was once a leading brand in telephony today is synonymous with obsolescence.

That same year Microsoft I buy Skype, a widely used and quite solid virtual communication platform. Ten years later Zoom, Google Meets and other virtual meeting apps ate up the market in just a few months during the pandemic.

It seems that instead of helping you grow and reach more people, being bought by a tech leader is the worst thing that can happen to you. ask Comixology.

Also read: The true meaning of Activision’s comparison

It is a platform to read comics and graphic novels in digital format. Comixology has an extensive catalog that encompasses content from Marvel, DC and many independent publishers.

When it came out in 2007, it became a favorite app among comic readers all over the world thanks to its prices, special offers, and variety. I didn’t ask much of the experience of going to a store and buying a comic.

Until Amazon arrived in 2013 with a lot of money in their pockets and ready to grab a large portion of the comics market. The retail giant of Jeff Bezos He saw a very profitable economic opportunity. In the previous year alone, Comixology had sold just over 4 billion comic pages. That’s how big the slice of cake was.

Do not miss: These are the many battles of Meta

For a long time Comixology did not undergo major changes under Amazon. But in February of this year the service was fully integrated into the Bezos platform and the application disappeared.

Now, to find a title from a publisher you have to search for it on Amazon. Yes, diapers may appear among your search results, Dog food, kitchen accessories and underwear. Kind of like going to the Gandhi bookstore and having to look for a book past the blender and washing machine section and before you get to where they sell tires.

Buy before innovate

In social networks it has been reported that Comixology’s international clients can no longer buy. That previously made purchases have disappeared and that the offers of comics at very attractive prices only work in United States. Even the creator of the app has just announced that he is leaving his role as director of the app to join other activities within Amazon.

Beyond the inconveniences that we comic collectors have suffered, there is a very important issue that is part of the operation manual of the Big Tech: buy from your possible competition before they become a danger.

In doing so, companies like Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and still others, they save themselves from competing for a market and eliminate the costs of dealing in the future with companies that could take the throne from them in a given sector.

But in the process, with these acquisitions or mergers, they kill innovation. Because as an entrepreneur in the technology sector, it is more attractive to create a product and wait for them to buy from you than to try to grow in your market and take the risks involved.

As a tech entrepreneur, why risk uncertainty when Bezos or Zuckerberg could give you a new life. With his King Midas touch.

*Omar Flores is the founder of Black Cherry Contents and an expert in digital marketing and technology. The opinions expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author.